Deputies involved in Minneapolis shooting were undercover

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — State investigators say the two sheriff’s deputies who shot and killed a Black man during an arrest attempt by a U.S. Marshals Service task force in Minneapolis were working undercover at the time so state their names will not be released.

Winston Boogie Smith Jr. was killed last Thursday as authorities were trying to arrest him on a weapons violation. The U.S. Marshals Service said he didn’t comply with law enforcement and “produced a handgun" before he was shot. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said evidence indicates Smith fired his gun.

State law bars releasing the identities of undercover officers.