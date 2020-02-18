Clear

Deputies: Stewartville burglary results in two arrests

Ashley Akemann (left) and Joshua Bale. Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

A report of glass shattering led to a man and woman being arrested for burglary in a Stewartville neighborhood.

Posted: Feb 18, 2020 11:02 AM

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - A report of glass shattering led to a man and woman being arrested for burglary in a Stewartville neighborhood.

Authorities said Joshua Bale, 37, of Stewartville, and Ashley Akemann, 35, of Rochester, were arrested on second-degree burglary charges for the incident early Monday morning.

For more Minnesota news, click here. 

A neighbor reported hearing glass break at 3:07 a.m. in the 2000 block of Nightingale Ave. NW.

Tracks in the snow led deputies to a broken window and the Rochester Police Department’s K-9 unit and the state patrol were called in to assist.

For more Rochester news, click here.

After the suspects didn’t respond to prompts through a speaker, deputies made entry through the garage and the male went out the front door at the same time.

Bale is also facing a fourth-degree damage to property charge. The home was unoccupied.

 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 8°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: 7°
Austin
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: 7°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: 8°
Rochester
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: 4°
Sunny skies and dangerous cold return
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Changing the start time for Rochester Public Schools

Image

Raising the age to get married

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Osage has built a small town powerhouse

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/17

Image

Pool and field house moving forward

Image

Cookies for the troops

Image

Riding along as plow drivers clear the roads

Image

Spring Break Travel Danger

Image

Sibshop program helping siblings of kids with disabilities

Community Events