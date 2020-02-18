Deputies: Stewartville burglary results in two arrests

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - A report of glass shattering led to a man and woman being arrested for burglary in a Stewartville neighborhood.

Authorities said Joshua Bale, 37, of Stewartville, and Ashley Akemann, 35, of Rochester, were arrested on second-degree burglary charges for the incident early Monday morning.

For more Minnesota news, click here.

A neighbor reported hearing glass break at 3:07 a.m. in the 2000 block of Nightingale Ave. NW.

Tracks in the snow led deputies to a broken window and the Rochester Police Department’s K-9 unit and the state patrol were called in to assist.

For more Rochester news, click here.

After the suspects didn’t respond to prompts through a speaker, deputies made entry through the garage and the male went out the front door at the same time.

Bale is also facing a fourth-degree damage to property charge. The home was unoccupied.