Deputies: Olmsted Co. man arrested after threatening to light woman on fire

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man is facing a felony terroristic threat charge after authorities say he went on an expletive-laced tirade and threatened to light a woman on fire.
Langston Hubbard, 38, of Stewartville, was arrested at 3:52 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of 22nd St. NW.
Authorities said Hubbard held a lighter fluid bottle above the victim’s head and threatened to light things on fire.
“I should’ve burnt it and the car,” Hubbard allegedly told deputies, “and the law enforcement would be out looking for me.”
Three kids under the age of 13 were present during the situation and were unharmed.
Hubbard is also facing a charge of domestic assault/inflicting fear into the victim.
