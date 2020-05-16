MASON CITY, Iowa - A 44-year-old man had to be rescued early Saturday morning after he fled authorities and attempted to swim away.
Troy Wiebke, 44, of Hampton, was arrested after he had to be saved from a Mason City pit.
Deputies said he fled after an attempted traffic stop at 12:57 a.m.
After eluding authorities through several public parks and streets, he lost control and crashed his vehicle into a group of trees on S. Pierce Ave.
That’s when he got into the water and attempted to swim away.
Wiebke had to be rescued from the pit by law enforcement who had to swim out before pulling him to shore.
He’s facing charges of felony eluding, driving while barred, OWI, driving while revoked, driving under suspension, no SR-22 insurance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Related Content
- Deputies: Man has to be rescued after trying to flee authorities in Mason City by swimming in pit
- Mason City man facing plethora of charges after fleeing authorities
- Authorities identify man shot in Mason City
- Mason City teen arrested after fleeing deputies at more than 110 mph
- Authorities rescue Charles City man from vehicle in Winnebago River near Mason City in freezing temps
- Man arrested after speeds reach 104 as truck flees authorities
- "Spare Parts" Author in Mason City
- Mason City Housing Authority opens new location
- Authorities ID Mason City man killed in Hancock Co. crash
- Authorities: Mason City man fractures woman's orbital bone during argument