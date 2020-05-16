Deputies: Man has to be rescued after trying to flee authorities in Mason City by swimming in pit

MASON CITY, Iowa - A 44-year-old man had to be rescued early Saturday morning after he fled authorities and attempted to swim away.

Troy Wiebke, 44, of Hampton, was arrested after he had to be saved from a Mason City pit.

Deputies said he fled after an attempted traffic stop at 12:57 a.m.

After eluding authorities through several public parks and streets, he lost control and crashed his vehicle into a group of trees on S. Pierce Ave.

That’s when he got into the water and attempted to swim away.

Wiebke had to be rescued from the pit by law enforcement who had to swim out before pulling him to shore.

He’s facing charges of felony eluding, driving while barred, OWI, driving while revoked, driving under suspension, no SR-22 insurance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.