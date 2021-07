KOSSUTH COUNTY, Iowa - Deputies and a K-9 are being credited with locating a missing 3-year-old child.

The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office said the missing child report was received at 9:04 p.m. at 1307 140th Ave.

“Deputies secured the area the child was last seen, and K-9 Puma tracked and located the child within minutes amongst some evergreen trees on the acreage,” the sheriff’s office said.

The child was not injured.