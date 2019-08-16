Olmsted Co. Sheriff: Half-naked woman involved in burglary located in trunk of random man's car

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A woman is facing multiple charges after authorities claim she burglarized a house before she was located half-naked in the trunk of a man’s car.

Kirsten Hart, 29, of Byron, is facing charges of second-degree burglary, theft and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after an odd sequence of events Thursday.

Authorities responded to a burglary in progress at 5:49 p.m. at 1600 Sattry Rd. NW in Oronoco Township.

Hart was allegedly involved in a scuffle with one of the victims, a 64-year-old female, and had part of her shirt ripped off after she was seen running out of the residence.

During the scuffle, a car showed up and the person asked Heart if she needed help or if she was assaulted.

That’s when Hart voluntarily got into the trunk of the man’s car.

Authorities pulled over the vehicle and the man told them she was in the trunk.

The driver told deputies that he realized something wasn’t right, panicked and didn’t know what to do.

Hart allegedly stole pill bottles, debit/credit cards, $150 in cash and a fake one million dollar bill.

Authorities also said that recovered iPads from a theft at the STEM school were found in Hart's vehicle.

A known accomplice of Hart, 38-year-old Robert Felten, is accused of stealing the iPads. He’s facing a second-degree burglary charge for that alleged crime.

Felten was arrested last night at the Pine Island cemetery. Authorities said they had to tackle Felten after he took off running once he saw deputies.

Felten could face additional charges in Goodhue County for fleeing and DUI.