Clear

Depression, anxiety spike amid outbreak and turbulent times

Half of U.S. adults surveyed reported at least some signs of depression.

Posted: Sep 2, 2020 12:01 PM
Posted By: By LINDSEY TANNER AP Medical Writer

Mental health therapists’ caseloads are bulging. Waiting lists for appointments are growing. And anxiety and depression are rising among Americans amid the coronavirus crisis, research suggests.

Answers, symptoms and prevention | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter | Click here for Iowa unemployment info | Click here for Minnesota unemployment info

In the latest study to suggest an uptick, half of U.S. adults surveyed reported at least some signs of depression, such as hopelessness, feeling like a failure or getting little pleasure from doing things. That’s double the rate from a different survey two years ago, Boston University researchers said Wednesday in the medical journal JAMA Network Open.

The study did not ask about any diagnosis they might have received, and for many people, the problem is mostly angst rather than full-blown psychiatric illness. But experts say the feeling is genuine and deserving of professional help.

For some people, it stems from lost loved ones and the financial distress and social isolation the outbreak has caused. Experts say Americans are also feeling anxiety over the racial and political upheaval of the past few months, though the BU study was conducted before the recent tumult.

“There is no question that many people in the U.S. and worldwide are experiencing real and often distressing emotional reactions to the COVID-19 pandemic and, in some cases, to contracting the virus,’’ said psychiatrist Dr. Ronald Pies, a retired professor at SUNY Upstate Medical University.

The global outbreak has caused more than 850,000 deaths and almost 26 million confirmed infections. U.S. cases total 6 million, with about 185,000 deaths. The crisis has also thrown millions out of work, crippled the economy and forced shutdowns of bars, restaurants, theaters and gyms.

Calls to the U.S. government-funded Disaster Distress Helpline, which offers counseling and emotional support, surged 335% from March through July.

“Helpline counselors have reported callers expressing feelings of isolation and interpersonal concerns related to physical distancing such as being cut off from social supports,” said Hannah Collins, a spokeswoman for Vibrant Emotional Health, a group that runs the helpline.

While not all calls are COVID-19-related, many people have sought help for anxiety and fear about getting the virus, distress over being diagnosed, or anguish over the illness or death of a loved one, she said.

The BU study involved a survey of 1,440 U.S. adults questioned about depression symptoms in early April. Symptoms were most common in young adults, low-income participants and in those who reported several outbreak-related troubles, including financial problems, lost jobs or COVID-19 deaths of relatives. Almost 1,000 participants had experienced at least of three such struggles.

The study results echo research from China early in the outbreak, and studies done during the Ebola and SARS crises and after major hurricanes and 9/11, said lead author Dr. Sandro Galea, a BU public health expert.

The survey was done before the U.S. spike in civil unrest, including the May 24 death of George Floyd, who authorities say was killed when a Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee on his neck for several minutes. But Galea said that other studies have shown increases in depression symptoms after traumatic events and that it is likely the unrest has contributed to American angst.

At Cityscape Counseling in Chicago, the new client caseload jumped from 95 to 148 over the past two months, said executive director Chelsea Hudson. The group’s 17 therapists see about 500 clients a week, and Hudson said she has hired two more therapists to deal with the increased demand.

“We see a lot of single young professionals. I think it’s been especially tough on them. The isolation, lack of connection, often enhances depression,” she said.

Hudson said many clients are distressed about social justice issues. With more free time, she said, they are paying more attention to the news, and Chicago has been hit by vandalism and protests over killings by police.

She said there is “a general consensus in the mental health field on our need to be ready to brush up on our trauma training. Right now people are still in a state of shock.”

Wendy Zirbel of Dodge County, Wisconsin, said she developed anxiety and depression after testing positive for the virus in June. She said that was partly from getting sick — she still has breathing and memory troubles — and partly from her husband’s reaction.

“He thought COVID was a joke and that it's all Democrats trying to get Trump out of office,” she said. “It still hurts.”

Zirbel, 45, said she spent days in tears, and her doctor prescribed an antidepressant.

’’It was just overwhelming for a couple of weeks. I just couldn’t function,” she said. “That’s totally not me. I’m usually the one that’s making people laugh.”

The first therapist she called had a waiting list. She is hoping sessions with the one she found will help.

“I need someone to help me get the tools to cope,” she said.

Todd Creager, a Southern California therapist who specializes in relationship troubles, has upped his weekly workload from 22 hours of therapy to 30 to handle increased demand. He is seeing anxiety, depression and stress related to financial woes brought on by the pandemic. And in some cases, virus-related shutdowns have amplified existing strife.

’’In the past, people could get distracted by going to concerts and dinners. Now their problems are kind of staring them in the face,” he said. ’’I’ve heard people say, ’This pandemic has made me realize how toxic my relationship is.'”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 76355

Reported Deaths: 1871
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin23209881
Ramsey9243298
Dakota5973111
Anoka4782121
Stearns328522
Washington300354
Olmsted204524
Scott202132
Nobles186913
Blue Earth12785
Wright12626
Rice11998
Mower11853
Carver11284
Sherburne92013
St. Louis90223
Clay89340
Kandiyohi8201
Lyon5383
Winona48117
Todd4512
Watonwan4454
Nicollet44215
Steele4362
Benton4093
Freeborn4031
Le Sueur3842
McLeod3671
Beltrami3211
Chisago3191
Crow Wing31216
Otter Tail2994
Waseca2703
Goodhue2619
Martin2366
Cottonwood2040
Polk2044
Itasca20112
Becker2002
Carlton1931
Pipestone1879
Isanti1770
Douglas1711
Unassigned16449
Pine1570
Dodge1560
Murray1442
Sibley1403
Chippewa1361
Brown1312
Wabasha1240
Morrison1191
Faribault1150
Meeker1102
Rock1070
Cass1053
Mille Lacs1013
Jackson961
Pennington911
Yellow Medicine901
Koochiching883
Fillmore860
Renville846
Houston770
Roseau740
Lincoln700
Redwood660
Kanabec655
Swift651
Pope640
Grant554
Stevens520
Aitkin511
Wilkin513
Wadena490
Hubbard460
Norman460
Mahnomen371
Marshall370
Big Stone350
Lake340
Red Lake290
Traverse210
Clearwater190
Lac qui Parle170
Lake of the Woods100
Kittson70
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 65643

Reported Deaths: 1118
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk13465226
Woodbury415256
Johnson405026
Black Hawk383076
Linn299394
Story253416
Dallas238638
Scott225021
Dubuque204936
Buena Vista182712
Marshall165632
Pottawattamie164834
Wapello108951
Webster10389
Muscatine97352
Sioux9083
Clinton85310
Cerro Gordo83920
Crawford8363
Warren7845
Plymouth74618
Tama62329
Jasper58830
Des Moines5765
Wright5201
Marion4901
Lee4405
Carroll4283
Dickinson4246
Louisa39714
Boone3484
Washington34611
Bremer3397
Franklin29717
Henry2944
Hamilton2822
Clarke2403
Clay2363
Hardin2311
Delaware2263
Winneshiek2244
Mahaska22318
Emmet2218
Floyd2193
Shelby2171
Jackson2151
Butler2112
Benton2051
Poweshiek1848
Allamakee1835
Clayton1833
Buchanan1761
Jones1752
Guthrie1735
Madison1652
Winnebago1649
Hancock1562
Cedar1551
Humboldt1522
Lyon1522
Harrison1482
Fayette1431
Cherokee1402
Howard1362
Grundy1321
Mills1311
Pocahontas1312
Calhoun1302
Kossuth1220
Jefferson1200
Palo Alto1190
Sac1190
Iowa1161
Mitchell1140
Page1130
Taylor1131
Cass1122
Chickasaw1120
Monroe1128
Monona1071
Van Buren1011
Osceola990
Lucas975
Union933
Appanoose853
Davis842
Montgomery825
Worth800
Keokuk661
Fremont590
Greene580
Wayne522
Adair491
Decatur460
Ida440
Audubon381
Ringgold311
Adams220
Unassigned30
Rochester
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Mason City
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Cooler air has arrived...will it be sticking around?
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Seans Weather 9/2

Image

'Education Minnesota' raises concerns about schools starting too early

Image

'Ready to Lead' teaching essential leadership skills

Image

Event Spaces Sounding the Alarm Amid Coronavirus Closures

Image

Payroll Tax Deferral Explained

Image

New sculptures in Mason City add to Renaissance feel

Image

The future of Friedell Middle School

Image

Mason City residents consider what they want downtown

Image

RST Airport awarded millions in federal funding

Image

What will RPS distance learning look like?

Community Events