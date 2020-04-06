Clear
Department of Health releases new coronavirus demographic statistics

There is brand new information about how the coronavirus is impacting certain demographics in Minnesota.

Posted: Apr 6, 2020 4:26 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

So far Minnesota's Department of Health says coronavirus is impacting both males and females fairly evenly. Out of the state's 986 confirmed cases, 51% are female and 49% are male.

However, when it comes to ethnicity there's a pretty big divide. Statistics show nearly 75% of the people infected are white, 6% are black and 4% are of Asian decent.

It is good to note that more than 84% of Minnesota's total population is caucasian.

When it comes to ages impacted the department shows the median age is 50 for patients who have contracted COVID-19.

Out of the 30 people who have died so far in Minnesota from the virus the median age is 86.

Commissioner Jan Malcolm said there is still plenty to learn about how the virus impacts all demographics.

Malcolm said, "I think we want to keep an eye on being mindful of how the burden of illness is manifesting in specific communities and that will be important to look more closely at as time goes on."

The department also says it's obvious the burden of COVID-19 doesn't fall equally across all communities.

