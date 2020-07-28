Department of Ag: Minnesotans receiving mystery seeds sent from China

Mystery packages containing seeds arriving from China are being received by people around Minnesota and across the country.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture said it is collecting the packages and sending them to the USDA as part of their investigation.

“We’re uncertain what these seeds may be and why people are receiving these unsolicited packages,” said Denise Thiede, MDA’s Seed Unit Supervisor. “Until we know more, we encourage people to contact us because of the risk they may pose to Minnesota agriculture and our natural landscapes.”

Minnesotans should do the following if they have received unsolicited packages of seeds: