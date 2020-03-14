Clear
BREAKING NEWS President Trump declares virus pandemic a national emergency Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Dentists stepping up precautions

The North Iowa Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center and dentist offices across the country are thoroughly sanitizing rooms and taking extra care in order to protect patients and staff

Posted: Mar 14, 2020 2:34 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - As we hit the height of the coronavirus pandemic, dentists are taking proactive steps.

"As oral surgeons, based on where we work in the mouth, we've always been aware of blood borne pathogens standards. And given that patients breathe in our faces on a daily basis, we're aware of flus and colds."

Dr. Lyell Hogg and the staff at the North Iowa Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center are following the latest developments closely. Pandemic or not, they are wearing proper attire like gloves, long arm sleeves and masks, and thoroughly cleaning exam rooms using industrial-grade disinfectant after each patient.

"We're stepping up our game a little bit. We're even starting to go out through the entire office on a daily basis to clean door handles, because we know that not only is this transmitted through air droplets, but potentially by touch, and maybe survive on surfaces a little bit longer."

He says the extra care is necessary.

"We're lucky we have a group of fairly young, healthy individuals and maybe they'd be less affected by this particular virus. But based on the patient population that we see, a lot of elderly folks, a lot of immuno-compromised and medically compromised individuals, the last thing we want to do is spread this any further."

If you are feeling ill, Hogg request patients to reschedule appointments.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 21°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 17°
Low moves south
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Coaches agree with decision to cancel tournaments

Image

Frustration brews as season ends abruptly

Image

School Leaders Monitoring COVID-19

Image

Players, coaches react to cancelled seasons

Image

RCTC vs. Sandhills

Image

Channel One Food Bank

Image

Four Daughters

Image

Price Gouging

Image

Montessori school

Image

E-learning options

Community Events