Dental offices have implemented many COVID-19 safety protocols

ROCHESTER, Minn. - During an age when we are all wearing masks when we are inside public places, you may worry about taking your mask off at the dentist.

Family Dentist Tree has made adjustments to keep you safe during your dentist appointment.

KIMT News 3 spoke with Family Dentist Tree about how important it is to keep your regular dental appointments if possible.

The dentist office was closed for a few months last spring.

They have, since, reopened and implemented new, stringent safety protocols.

For example, everyone is required to wear a mask.

Patients have to fill out a COVID-19 survey when they make their appointment and when they arrive at the dentist office.

Only the patient is allowed in the building, unless a young child is accompanied by an adult.

These are just a few of the many changes the office has made to ensure everyone stays safe and healthy.

Here is a link to the rest of their protocols.

“Dental care is still part of your health, so it still remains a priority,” says Dr. Jacob Peters DDS.

Dr. Peters tells KIMT News 3 it may look and feel different when you go to the dentist now, but it is just to keep us all safe.