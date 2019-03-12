Dense fog advisory for portion of viewing area until Wednesday afternoon

Dense Fog Advisory

Areas Affected: Boone; Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Hamilton; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Dense Fog Tonight, Strong and Gusty Winds Wednesday... .Warmer temperatures and higher dew points moving across the existing snow cover in addition to recent snow melt will lead to dense fog development overnight. The fog may last well into Wednesday, especially over northern Iowa. Strong and gusty winds are expected across the area Wednesday as they increase ahead of a strengthening area of low pressure approaching the state. Rain showers around the area may intensify the winds at times allowing for stronger gusts through the afternoon hours. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Dense Fog Advisory, which is in effect until 1 PM CDT Wednesday.

* TIMING...Dense fog advisory tonight into Wednesday morning, Wind Advisory through the day Wednesday.

* WINDS...Southeast at 25 to 35 mph gusting to 45 mph Wednesday.

* VISIBILITY...Around 1/4 mile or less tonight.

* IMPACTS...With the recent rain and additional rain expected, combined with low visibility. Water ponding on roads may be difficult to see, especially at night. Take it slow when driving, especially in low-lying areas and in areas of poor drainage. Gusty winds may make travel difficult for high-profile vehicles on Wednesday.

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 30 mph or wind gusts of 45 mph or greater are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Dense Fog Advisory

Areas Affected: Anoka; Benton; Blue Earth; Brown; Carver; Chippewa; Chisago; Dakota; Douglas; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Hennepin; Isanti; Kanabec; Kandiyohi; Lac Qui Parle; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Nicollet; Pope; Ramsey; Redwood;

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued a Dense Fog Advisory, which is in effect from 10 PM this evening to 1 PM CDT Wednesday.

* VISIBILITY...One quarter mile or less.

* IMPACTS...Significantly reduced visibilities. In addition, icy patches are possible on untreated paved surfaces where temperatures fall below freezing overnight over west central Minnesota.

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving...slow down... use your headlights...and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.