Dense Fog Advisory for many southern Minnesota, northern Iowa counties through Monday a.m.

Dense Fog Advisory
Areas Affected: Adair; Adams; Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Carroll; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Dallas; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Madison; Marshall; Polk; Poweshiek; Ringgold; Story; Tama; Taylor; Union; Warren; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright
NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility dropping to one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Much of Central and Northern Iowa.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell
NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Floyd, Chickasaw and Fayette Counties. In Minnesota, Mower County.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Roads may be slick in spots due to light icing.
Areas Affected: Faribault; Freeborn; Martin
NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense freezing fog.
* WHERE...Martin, Faribault and Freeborn Counties.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...With temperatures below freezing, some slick spots may form due to freezing fog.
Areas Affected: Mower
NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Floyd, Chickasaw and Fayette Counties. In Minnesota, Mower County.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Roads may be slick in spots due to light icing.
