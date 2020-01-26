Clear
Dense Fog Advisory for many southern Minnesota, northern Iowa counties through Monday a.m.

Visibility dropping to one-quarter mile or less in dense fog.

Posted: Jan 26, 2020 7:29 PM

Dense Fog Advisory
Areas Affected: Adair; Adams; Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Carroll; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Dallas; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Madison; Marshall; Polk; Poweshiek; Ringgold; Story; Tama; Taylor; Union; Warren; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility dropping to one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Much of Central and Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

Dense Fog Advisory
Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Floyd, Chickasaw and Fayette Counties. In Minnesota, Mower County.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Roads may be slick in spots due to light icing.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

Dense Fog Advisory
Areas Affected: Faribault; Freeborn; Martin

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense freezing fog.

* WHERE...Martin, Faribault and Freeborn Counties.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...With temperatures below freezing, some slick spots may form due to freezing fog.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

Dense Fog Advisory
Areas Affected: Mower

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Floyd, Chickasaw and Fayette Counties. In Minnesota, Mower County.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Roads may be slick in spots due to light icing.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

