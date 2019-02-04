Denny's closed due to burst pipe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester's North Denny's location is closed due to a burst pipe. It happened on Thursday because of the cold temperatures.
As of Monday afternoon, the issue is fixed but staff are working to clean up the restaurant, get rid of anything that was ruined, and get everything back up to code.
An employee tells KIMT the restaurant expects to be open again Tuesday morning.
The South location is still open.
