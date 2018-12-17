Clear
Demolition of a Mason City institution

Crew begins tearing down Wooz's on Monday.

Posted: Dec. 17, 2018 5:08 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A full-service gas station and car wash that has served North Iowa since 1972 is being torn down.

Demolition started Monday at Wooz’s on South Federal Avenue in Mason City.

It was announced in June that the business had been sold to the Kwik Star chain.

For previous coverage of this story, click here.

Another cool and clear night will lead into a breezy Tuesday.
