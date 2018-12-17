MASON CITY, Iowa – A full-service gas station and car wash that has served North Iowa since 1972 is being torn down.
Demolition started Monday at Wooz’s on South Federal Avenue in Mason City.
It was announced in June that the business had been sold to the Kwik Star chain.
For previous coverage of this story, click here.
Related Content
- Demolition of a Mason City institution
- Demolition of historic Charles City bridge underway
- Must watch: Drone footage captures demolition of a Mason City water tower
- Demolition begins at Days Inn
- Cancer suppression breakthrough at the Hormel Institute
- Mason City vs. Mason City.... in the Big Dance!
- SAW: Mason City's Danny Kamm
- House fire in Mason City
- Mason City Fire Chief resigns
- SAW: Mason City's Hannah Faktor
Scroll for more content...