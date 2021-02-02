Demolition continues on run-down Mason City building

MASON CITY, Iowa - City leaders had set a goal to make some serious headway on blighted properties. Today, you could see their efforts in action.

Crews are demolishing the over 100-year-old Marsden Building on the north side of town.

On Tuesday afternoon, an excavator carefully knocked down the crumbling brick walls a little bit at a time, then scooping the debris into a semi trailer waiting near by. Throughout the afternoon, curious onlookers stopped by to witness the building being torn down.

City Administrator Aaron Burnett says it will take a few days to tear down the building. They want to be careful because it sits so close to Federal Ave.

Burnett also tells KIMT News 3 the city is serious about taking action on run-down properties.

"The city is still actively pursuing well over a dozen properties that are in dilapidation and we're looking to work with the owners," said Burnett.

He also says the building had some structural issues and was way past the point where it could be saved.

Long-time resident Fredrick Kramer is sad to see the building being torn down, saying he remembers when Mason City's north end was the place to be.

"It used to be an old dime store, a five and dime. A lot of the north end was booming at that time, with Decker's and Lehigh Cement Company and stuff like that," said Kramer.