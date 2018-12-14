Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Demolition begins at Days Inn

The building is nearly 100 years old

Posted: Dec. 14, 2018 7:25 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Demolition is beginning at the Days Inn on Friday.

The building is nearly 100 years old, but onlooker Leslie MacBride says not everything needs to be saved. “I'm thinking there has to be a balance between the old just for old sake and making way for safer buildings.”

The project has a demolition and right of way permits with the city. Under the right of way permit, West Center Street, 1st Avenue, and their sidewalks adjacent to the hotel will be closed until the permit expires in a week, or sooner than that if demolition wraps up earlier.

City traffic engineer Sam Budynza warns drivers to be careful driving near demolition zones. “Pay attention to where you're going. It's a big spectacle and it's just one more thing to distract drivers so watch where you're going and be aware of your surroundings.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 27°
Rochester
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 17°
Sunny skies, overnight fog, and above average temps on the way for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

KIMT News at 6 "A" Block Dec. 14, 2018

Image

Changes Coming to Music Annex

Image

Days Inn demolition beginning

Image

Take a Vet Fishing Day

Image

Investigation finds threat was not credible

Image

School bus slides into field, injuring students

Image

Sneak Peak: KIMT interviews Jim Axelrod on Huisentruit investigation

Image

Drone footage: Highway 52 crash

Image

Mayo recreates historic Christmas decorations

Community Events