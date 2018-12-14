Demolition begins at Days Inn

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Demolition is beginning at the Days Inn on Friday.

The building is nearly 100 years old, but onlooker Leslie MacBride says not everything needs to be saved. “I'm thinking there has to be a balance between the old just for old sake and making way for safer buildings.”

The project has a demolition and right of way permits with the city. Under the right of way permit, West Center Street, 1st Avenue, and their sidewalks adjacent to the hotel will be closed until the permit expires in a week, or sooner than that if demolition wraps up earlier.

City traffic engineer Sam Budynza warns drivers to be careful driving near demolition zones. “Pay attention to where you're going. It's a big spectacle and it's just one more thing to distract drivers so watch where you're going and be aware of your surroundings.”