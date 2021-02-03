Democrats outspent GOP 2-1 in failed bid to take Minnesota Legislature

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democrats outspent Republicans more than 2-to-1 in the battle for control of the Minnesota Legislature but still came up short.

Campaign spending reports show Democratic candidates and outside groups spent more than $16 million in their unsuccessful attempt to retake control of the Senate.

Republicans spent just $7.7 million defending their one-vote majority.

Democrats had hoped to hit the trifecta of controlling both chambers and the governor’s office.

But Republicans down the ballot largely outperformed Donald Trump, who lost the presidential race in Minnesota to Joe Biden by 7 percentage points.