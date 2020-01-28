Democrats in Cerro Gordo County practicing for caucus night

MASON CITY, Iowa – Cerro Gordo County Democrats held a mock caucus on Tuesday night to familiarize caucus workers on procedures and rule changes.

"It’s really interesting if you've never done it. It's an antiquated process I think and it takes quite some time to get through those things that you need to get through,” said Leah O'Neill.

She will be a caucus secretary Monday night and she wants to know her role.

"Before I just participated as an individual participates, but this year I want to make a difference,” she said.

At each individual caucus Monday, a head count will be taken and a caucus chair and secretary elected. Soon it will be time to divide up the room according to who supports which candidate.

The groups are counted to figure out which candidates are viable or unviable. Crystal Meier, the county caucus trainer says some of the rules have changed since last time around.

"Once you are in a viable group you cannot move you cannot realign to anyone else and the other thing that is going to be different for democrats this year is if you align with the committed delegate group and it's viable. You are committed and you cannot realign,” said Meier.

Unviable groups can then join a viable group to support their candidate. Next up, delegates are distributed to the groups, based on how many people are in a group. The more supporters, the more delegates you get. Meier advises caucus goers to be patient.

"I think the important thing for people who are caucusing for the first time is everyone is trying to do their very best and we're trying to move this through as swiftly and as efficiently, while following all the rules and being fair as we possibly can,” she said.