Clear

Democrats hope for U.S. House vote on budget by Tuesday

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

$1.75 trillion legislation much less than originally proposed.

Posted: Oct 31, 2021 2:43 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic leaders were hoping for House votes as soon as Tuesday on the two pillars of President Joe Biden's domestic agenda, two Democrats said Saturday, as the party mounted its latest push to maneuver the long-delayed legislation through Congress.

It remained unclear, though, whether the ambitious timetable could be met.

Top Democrats would like a final House-Senate compromise on Biden's now $1.75 trillion, 10-year social and environment plan to be written by Sunday, the Democrats said.

Talks among White House, House and Senate officials were being held over the weekend, said the Democrats, who described the plans on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak on the record. The White House unveiled an outline of the $1.75 trillion measure on Thursday that won positive reviews from many rank-and-file lawmakers, pending talks over final details.

An accord could clear the way for congressional approval of that bill and a separate $1 trillion measure funding roads, rail and other infrastructure projects, the Democrats said.

For an agreement between the two chambers to be viable in the Senate, it would need the backing of Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona. House progressives l ong at odds over the party's spending and tax priorities with the two centrists would need to be convinced they could trust them to back an accord.

Manchin and Sinema forced Biden to retreat from his earlier plan for a $3.5 trillion social and environment plan and to remove and scale back some initiatives. Democrats will need unanimous support in the 50-50 Senate to pass the legislation, which is opposed by all Republicans, and will be able to lose no more than three more Democratic votes in the House.

In addition, some Democrats are still seeking to include provisions requiring paid family leave, letting Medicare negotiate pharmaceutical prices to push down prescription drug costs and helping millions of immigrants remain in the U.S.

The Senate's nonpartisan parliamentarian, who enforces that chamber's strict rules, also might decide that some provisions in the social and environment bill violate procedures and should be removed. Elizabeth MacDonough has already ruled against including two earlier Democratic proposals assisting immigrants.

After months of disputes between progressives and moderates over the social and environment bill, party leaders had pressured lawmakers to resolve their disagreements to enhance Biden’s clout before he left Thursday for economic and climate talks in Europe.

Biden asked House Democrats in a Capitol meeting Thursday morning to support both bills, but their divisions remained and Congress left town until next week. Biden will be in Europe into next week, so any quick agreements in Congress could still give him a boost.

Also lying ahead is Tuesday's gubernatorial election in Democratic-leaning Virginia. Polls show Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin might defeat Democrat Terry McAuliffe, a former governor, and it is unclear how that might affect support in Congress for the social and environment package.

The $1.75 trillion measure would need to clear the Senate after passing the House.

Its initiatives include money for free preschool, tax credits to spur movement toward cleaner fuels and electrified vehicles, subsidies for child care and health coverage and more funding for housing and at-home care for the elderly. Most of its costs would be covered by higher taxes on the wealthy and corporations and bolstering the IRS's budget for pursuing higher-income tax scofflaws.

The Senate approved the infrastructure measure in August on a bipartisan vote. House progressives have sidetracked that bill in an effort to ensure that moderates will back the larger social and environment bill.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 787550

Reported Deaths: 8793
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1563271941
Ramsey64420993
Dakota58163534
Anoka55176527
Washington34287333
Stearns29213259
St. Louis24398367
Scott22057162
Wright21913174
Olmsted18669120
Sherburne15866116
Carver1396458
Clay1050799
Rice10120132
Blue Earth987259
Crow Wing9821112
Kandiyohi863598
Chisago854464
Otter Tail8362108
Benton7706114
Beltrami680883
Mower661242
Douglas651691
Goodhue639387
Itasca636687
Winona623255
McLeod613073
Steele598226
Isanti591674
Morrison580571
Becker550765
Polk528681
Freeborn497342
Nobles486952
Lyon466656
Carlton457967
Nicollet444655
Pine437433
Cass436447
Mille Lacs431067
Brown420249
Todd418037
Le Sueur394432
Meeker369754
Martin335939
Waseca334131
Wabasha31278
Hubbard301346
Dodge280510
Roseau272928
Fillmore256114
Wadena248429
Redwood246944
Renville236151
Houston236017
Faribault225730
Pennington221127
Sibley218012
Cottonwood201929
Kanabec196730
Chippewa195540
Aitkin189344
Watonwan174514
Pope16689
Yellow Medicine162721
Rock159719
Jackson149715
Koochiching141419
Swift139919
Clearwater139718
Murray139511
Marshall136620
Pipestone134927
Stevens130511
Lake112522
Wilkin106414
Lac qui Parle101725
Mahnomen93012
Norman9159
Grant8339
Big Stone8135
Lincoln8005
Kittson62422
Red Lake6019
Traverse5375
Unassigned528124
Lake of the Woods4884
Cook2480

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 483830

Reported Deaths: 6902
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk75692739
Linn29729403
Scott24987276
Black Hawk20474363
Woodbury19487245
Johnson18168101
Dubuque16204232
Pottawattamie14649202
Dallas14280108
Story1301953
Warren787197
Cerro Gordo7087113
Clinton7052104
Webster7012116
Des Moines679397
Marshall647688
Muscatine6400115
Wapello6049139
Jasper584482
Sioux574177
Lee570397
Marion516292
Buena Vista493847
Plymouth467488
Henry394849
Jones374961
Washington370657
Benton366257
Bremer361068
Boone357237
Carroll349153
Crawford341047
Mahaska332558
Dickinson303252
Clay283635
Buchanan281939
Unassigned27950
Jackson276346
Kossuth275074
Hardin271851
Tama266976
Fayette264652
Delaware263549
Page255428
Cedar252727
Wright247845
Hamilton239056
Winneshiek236339
Floyd229346
Harrison221478
Madison221125
Clayton218458
Poweshiek216441
Iowa212629
Cass211659
Butler211139
Mills205029
Jefferson204740
Allamakee196354
Cherokee196345
Lyon194942
Calhoun189716
Hancock189739
Winnebago188933
Appanoose184951
Shelby182841
Louisa171552
Humboldt171427
Grundy169737
Emmet169046
Franklin166628
Mitchell166443
Union165438
Chickasaw161418
Sac160525
Guthrie157134
Montgomery148242
Clarke143829
Palo Alto143532
Keokuk141235
Monroe136237
Howard131223
Ida120641
Greene118317
Davis116925
Lucas114524
Pocahontas112924
Monona110439
Worth11008
Adair106235
Osceola97117
Fremont88311
Van Buren85121
Decatur83613
Taylor81013
Wayne76924
Ringgold69028
Audubon68214
Adams5197
Rochester
Mostly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 38°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 40°
Charles City
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Cooler temps ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Haunted 5K

Image

FULL PM Forecast 10/30/21

Image

Share the Warmth

Image

Pfizer vaccine for kids

Image

Americans struggle to access medications

Image

Online Forecast

Image

George says farewell

Image

City of Rochester recognizes co-designers of COVID response project

Image

Tommy's Express Car Wash hosts "Tunnel of Terror"

Image

Celebrating co-designer's of project for Global Mayor's Challenge

Community Events