Clear

Democratic voting bill would make biggest changes in decades

Republicans see those very measures as a threat that would limit the power of states to conduct elections and ultimately benefit Democrats.

Posted: Mar 1, 2021 6:51 AM
Posted By: By BRIAN SLODYSKO Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — As Congress begins debate this week on sweeping voting and ethics legislation, Democrats and Republicans can agree on one thing: If signed into law, it would usher in the biggest overhaul of U.S. elections law in at least a generation.

House Resolution 1, Democrats' 791-page bill, would touch virtually every aspect of the electoral process — striking down hurdles to voting erected in the name of election security, curbing partisan gerrymandering and curtailing the influence of big money in politics.

Republicans see those very measures as threats that would both limit the power of states to conduct elections and ultimately benefit Democrats, notably with higher turnout among minority voters.

The stakes are prodigious, with control of Congress and the fate of President Joe Biden's legislative agenda in the balance. But at its core, a more foundational principle of American democracy is at play: access to the ballot.

“This goes above partisan interests. The vote is at the heart of our democratic system of government,” said Fred Wertheimer, president of the nonpartisan good government organization Democracy 21. “That’s the battleground. And everyone knows it.”

Barriers to voting are as old as the country, but in more recent history they have come in the form of voter ID laws and other restrictions that are up for debate in statehouses across the country.

Rep. John Sarbanes, a Maryland Democrat who sponsored the bill, said that outside of Congress “these aren't controversial reforms.” Much of it, he noted, was derived from recommendations of a bipartisan commission.

Yet to many Republicans, it amounts to an unwarranted federal intrusion into a process that states should control.

Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., excoriated the measure during a House hearing last week as “800 pages of election mandates and free speech regulations” that poses a “threat to democracy” and would "weaken voter confidence” in elections.

Citing Congress’ constitutional authority over federal elections, Democrats say national rules are needed to make voting more uniform, accessible and fair. The bill would mandate early voting, same-day registration and other long-sought changes that Republicans reject.

It would also require so-called dark money political groups to disclose anonymous donors, create reporting requirements for online political ads and appropriate nearly $2 billion for election infrastructure upgrades. Future presidents would be obligated to disclose their tax returns, which former President Donald Trump refused to do.

Debate over the bill comes at a critical moment, particularly for Democrats.

Acting on Trump's repeated false claims of a stolen election, dozens of Republican-controlled state legislatures are pushing bills that would make it more difficult to vote. Democrats argue this would disproportionately hit low-income voters, or those of color, who are critical constituencies for their party.

The U.S. is also on the cusp of a once-in-a-decade redrawing of congressional districts, a highly partisan affair that is typically controlled by state legislatures. With Republicans controlling the majority of statehouses the process alone could help the GOP win enough seats to recapture the House.

Previous debates over voting rights have often been esoteric and complex, with much of the debate in Congress focused on whether to restore a “preclearance” process in the Voting Rights Act that the Supreme Court invalidated in 2013. For decades, it had required certain states and jurisdictions with large minority populations and a history of discrimination to get federal approval for any changes to voting procedures.

But Republicans say that Trump's repeated attacks on the 2020 election have electrified his supporters, even as courts and his last attorney general, William Barr, found them without merit.

“This is now a base issue,” said Ken Cuccinelli, a former Virginia attorney general and Trump administration official in the Department of Homeland Security who is leading a conservative coalition opposed to the bill. “Democratic leadership is willing to sacrifice their own members to pass radical legislation. They are cannon fodder that Nancy Pelosi doesn’t care about.”

Democrats say their aim is to make it easier for more people to vote, regardless of partisan affiliation. And they counter that Republican objections are based more in preserving their own power by hindering minorities from voting than a principled opposition.

“The anti-democratic forces in the Republican Party have focused their energy on peddling unwarranted and expensive voter restriction measures,” said Stacey Abrams, who narrowly lost her 2018 Georgia bid to become the first Black female governor in U.S. history. “We all have a right to take our seat at the table and our place at the ballot box.”

The bill was an object of intense focus at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, over the weekend, a gathering where Trump’s lies about mass election fraud took center stage.

In a speech Sunday, Trump branded the bill as “a disaster" and a “monster” that “cannot be allowed to pass."

Meanwhile, CPAC organizer Matt Schlapp told attendees that if they could internalize one thing from this year's conference, it was to “do all you can” to stop “this unconstitutional power grab” from becoming law.

"What we saw this election will be what you will see every single election. And we have to fight it,” Schlapp warned ominously.

Trump and his allies have made false claims that the 2020 election was marred by widespread voter fraud. But dozens of legal challenges they put forth were dismissed, including by the Supreme Court.

Ultimately, though, the biggest obstacle Democrats face in passing the bill is themselves.

Despite staunch GOP opposition, the bill is all but certain to pass the House when it's scheduled for a floor vote Wednesday. But challenges lay ahead in the Senate, which is split 50-50 between Republicans and Democrats.

On some legislation, it takes only 51 votes to pass, with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tiebreaker. On a deeply divisive bill like this one, they would need 60 votes under the Senate’s rules to overcome a Republican filibuster — a tally they are unlikely to reach.

Some have discussed options like lowering the threshold to break a filibuster, or creating a workaround that would allow some legislation to be exempt. Democratic congressional aides say the conversations are fluid, but underway.

Many in the party remain hopeful, and Biden's administration has said the bill is a priority. But the window to pass legislation before the 2022 midterms is closing.

“We may not get the opportunity to make this change again for many, many decades,” said Sarbanes, the bill’s lead sponsor. “Shame on us if we don’t get this done.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 484594

Reported Deaths: 6551
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1005381584
Ramsey43006800
Dakota36180389
Anoka33231384
Washington22027255
Stearns18714201
St. Louis14769262
Scott13241107
Wright12500115
Olmsted1177288
Sherburne870772
Carver767840
Clay689987
Rice669091
Blue Earth592635
Kandiyohi579074
Crow Wing519281
Chisago497545
Otter Tail481770
Benton445790
Winona417449
Mower403331
Douglas392368
Nobles386647
Goodhue385168
Polk342662
McLeod338849
Beltrami337251
Morrison324147
Lyon312944
Itasca312546
Becker310741
Isanti305154
Carlton300149
Steele299511
Pine282016
Freeborn280123
Nicollet257041
Todd247330
Brown243837
Le Sueur234820
Mille Lacs226847
Cass219324
Waseca208817
Meeker206934
Martin189028
Wabasha18613
Roseau180017
Hubbard160640
Houston157214
Dodge15214
Renville149340
Redwood146727
Fillmore13718
Chippewa136335
Cottonwood134720
Pennington133216
Wadena130620
Faribault122817
Aitkin118733
Sibley117110
Watonwan11718
Rock115714
Kanabec107319
Pipestone101424
Yellow Medicine97617
Murray9438
Jackson93410
Swift88018
Pope8025
Marshall77815
Stevens7418
Lake73618
Clearwater71914
Lac qui Parle68316
Wilkin67110
Koochiching61811
Big Stone5163
Lincoln5062
Grant4918
Unassigned48468
Norman4768
Mahnomen4417
Kittson40821
Red Lake3625
Traverse3035
Lake of the Woods2191
Cook1180

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 361699

Reported Deaths: 5413
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58040549
Linn20634312
Scott18281207
Black Hawk16227290
Woodbury14937211
Johnson1380573
Dubuque13529194
Dallas1132990
Pottawattamie10765143
Story1019645
Warren553474
Clinton542784
Cerro Gordo533081
Webster518187
Marshall495272
Sioux493769
Buena Vista472936
Des Moines457561
Muscatine450891
Wapello4322108
Jasper416366
Plymouth394477
Lee374952
Marion358369
Jones294454
Henry293137
Carroll285448
Bremer279754
Crawford273635
Boone259130
Washington253747
Benton252454
Mahaska224046
Jackson221238
Dickinson217139
Tama213065
Kossuth208154
Clay193125
Hamilton191842
Delaware189239
Winneshiek188427
Buchanan184529
Fayette184435
Page182619
Hardin180839
Wright179631
Harrison179269
Cedar177323
Clayton168053
Butler166331
Mills162820
Floyd162240
Madison154218
Poweshiek153930
Cherokee153535
Hancock146829
Lyon145541
Allamakee145246
Iowa144323
Grundy139030
Appanoose138947
Jefferson138432
Winnebago137930
Calhoun133411
Cass133351
Mitchell130840
Louisa128441
Union126231
Chickasaw124913
Sac124418
Emmet121340
Shelby120533
Franklin118419
Humboldt117425
Guthrie116228
Palo Alto104921
Montgomery103936
Howard102721
Clarke100220
Unassigned9870
Keokuk97829
Monroe93028
Adair92028
Ida91032
Pocahontas85219
Davis82623
Monona81527
Greene76910
Lucas73421
Osceola70314
Worth6977
Taylor66312
Fremont5869
Decatur5759
Van Buren56218
Ringgold52020
Wayne48721
Audubon4869
Adams3274
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Partly Cloudy
18° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 4°
Mason City
Mostly Cloudy
21° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 6°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
18° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 4°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
18° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 6°
Charles City
Cloudy
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 9°
Tracking a cool start to the work week then a big warm-up!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Getting a COVID-19 antibody test

Image

Security preparation for Chauvin trial underway in the Twin Cities and Rochester

Image

Grizzlies clinch playoff spot

Image

Sex trafficking bill

Image

Vigil for Rochester crash victim

Image

Sara's Sunday Night Forecast

Image

Sara's Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Cardboard sled race

Image

Sara's Saturday Night Forecast

Image

Bleu Duck local food market

Community Events