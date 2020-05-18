Democratic leaders in Minnesota blame House GOP for blocking bonding bill

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz and Democratic legislative leaders are blaming House Republicans for the failure of the Legislature to agree on a public construction borrowing bill before time ran out on the 2020 regular session.
But they said Monday they'll keep trying to reach a deal in time for a special session that’s expected to begin June 12.
The bonding bill was the most important piece of legislation that needed approval before Sunday night’s deadline.
But bonding bills require three-fifths majorities and bipartisan support, which never came together in a session that was upended by the COVID-19 pandemic.
