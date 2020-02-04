Clear

Caucus results glitch also hit Cerro Gordo County

Some precinct chairs had to sit on the phone for several hours in order to report their results to the Iowa Democratic Party.

Posted: Feb 4, 2020 9:05 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Democratic caucuses ran into some trouble on Monday night, when precincts had issues reporting their results to the Iowa Democratic Party.

JoAnn Hardy, chairperson for the Cerro Gordo County Democrats says the actual caucuses themselves went well last night.

"Here, it was wonderful, you know it ran quite smoothly. I didn't hear a lot of complaints but we weren't worried at all," she said.

The only problem was when they reported the results back to the Iowa Democratic Party. Precinct chairs and secretaries were supposed to use a smartphone app to make their reports.

The Iowa Democratic Party says a coding issue with the app caused all the problems.

Hardy says some precincts did have trouble in Cerro Gordo County.

"Some people, it wouldn't take the information, there were glitches with it. Which, that's what we're being told, and then they'd get on the phone, because that was the option for reporting, but there were not enough operators and they couldn't get through and they were on hold for hours,” said Hardy.

