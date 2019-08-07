Clear

Democratic Wing Ding increasing security for event

Spectators will undergo bag checks and searches.

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - In the wake of recent mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, organizers of the Democratic Wing Ding in Clear Lake are increasing security.

The Wing Ding's chairman Randy Black says spectators can expect bag checks and searches.  Clear Lake Police will also be patrolling the area, looking for anything suspicious.

Throughout the week, campaign staff from several candidates have been meeting with the event organizers to plan how things will be staged.

On Wednesday, representatives from the Sanders and Harris campaign went over the layout of the Surf Ballroom with organizers.

Tickets for the event are sold out.

