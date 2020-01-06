Democratic Presidential candidate John Delaney visits Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - Democratic Presidential candidate John Delaney was part of a round table discussion of domestic and sexual violence issues at Crisis Intervention services on Monday afternoon.

The organization invited Delaney to give his views on those issues. Cerro Gordo County Sheriff Kevin Pals and Clear Lake Police Chief Pete Roth were also part of the roundtable.

Shortly after, the former Maryland congressman stopped by the KIMT News 3 studios in Mason City to talk about his plans for the country if he becomes elected.

One of the interesting parts of ten point plan, would be to start a national service program for America's youth.

"They can either do the military, they could do a community service program, they can be part of an infrastructure program, which I'd like to launch, or they could be part of something I call the Climate Corps," said Delaney.

In exchange for national service, students would get two years in-state college tuition paid for.

Delaney also reacted to the air strike that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. He says the world is a better place since his death, but Delaney says he does not support how the President acted unilateraly.

"Consulting with congressional leadership would have taken five or ten minutes, consulting with our key allies would have taken five or ten minutes and his failure to do that shows a recklessness in terms of how he makes decisions," he said.