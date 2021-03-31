Democrat drops effort to overturn Iowa Congressional election

WASHINGTON (AP) — A defeated Democrat abruptly dropped her bid Wednesday to overturn her six-vote loss for a House seat from Iowa, abandoning what loomed as a long legal and political battle in the face of shaky support from her own party.

In a three-paragraph statement, Rita Hart blamed a “toxic campaign of political disinformation” that she said had “effectively silenced the voices of Iowans.”

But she also congratulated Rep. Marianette Miller-Meeks, the Republican who won the November election and was seated when the new Congress took office in January, even as Hart's appeal proceeded.

Miller-Meeks' victory was certified by a bipartisan board of Iowa officials after a recount.

But Hart asked the House, which under the Constitution has the power to consider such challenges, to overturn her loss. She and her legal team said they had found 22 votes that hadn't been counted that would have given her a victory.

But at least seven House Democrats have publicly expressed reluctance to support Hart's claims. In a stroke of poor political timing, her challenge came after Democrats strongly opposed Donald Trump's effort to have the courts and Congress overturn his presidential election defeat in states that had certified Joe Biden's victory.

Republican U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley made the following statement on Hart’s decision:

“Midwest common sense has again prevailed over party politics in Washington. Speaker Pelosi appeared poised to reverse the election results in Iowa’s Second Congressional District, never mind that Rep. Miller-Meeks’ victory was reviewed multiple times and ultimately certified by Iowa’s bipartisan election board. Rita Hart did the right thing today by withdrawing her request that Washington partisans overrule the voices of 400,000 Iowans. Going down this road would have seriously damaged faith in our elections, which is why many in Pelosi’s own party expressed concern with such a blatant power grab.”

Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann released the following statement in regards to Rita Hart withdrawing her contest from the House Administration Committee:

"Today Iowans showed Washington, D.C. Democrats that we will fight back against any attempt to overturn our votes. The votes were counted, recounted and certified and Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks was declared the winner."

"The withdraw of Hart's contest should signal to every Iowan that the fight to take back the House and Senate in 2022 has begun. Democrats shamelessly went along with this effort to usurp Iowa elections, and tried to drag it across the finish line for one thing - power. It's time we show them they no longer deserve it."

"As she has shown since January, Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks will put Iowan families first. Whether it's pushing back against the left's radical agenda or administering vaccines to defeat COVID-19, she will be there."