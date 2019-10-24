Clear
Democrat Tim Ryan drops out of Presidential race

Tim Ryan (D-Ohio)
Ohio Congressman will run for re-election in 2020.

Posted: Oct 24, 2019 11:47 AM
Updated: Oct 24, 2019 11:51 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio is dropping out of the presidential race.

Ryan, who failed to gain traction and qualify for recent Democratic debates, announced his withdrawal on Twitter Thursday.

He said he will instead seek reelection next year to his U.S. House seat.

Ryan says he ran to give voice to the forgotten people and businesses in the country that have been left behind and he wants to continue that in his congressional race.

The congressman's most recent fundraising report showed he had only $158,000 on hand.

Ryan issued the following statement on the end of his campaign:

“I got into this race in April to really give voice to the forgotten people of our country: the workers who have been left behind, the businesses who have been left behind, the people who need health care or aren’t getting a quality education, or are saddled by tremendous debt," Ryan said. "I'm proud of this campaign because I believe we’ve done that. We’ve given voice to the forgotten communities and the forgotten people in the United States."

"While it didn’t work out quite the way we planned, this voice will not be stifled. I will continue to advocate and fight for the working people of this country -- white, black, brown, men, women. There’s people who get up every day, take a shower after work sometimes, that are working really hard. And we’re going to continue to fight for making sure that those workers are treated fairly, and that they have access to good health care, that they have a solid pension to retire on."

“I’ll continue to fight, and I appreciate all of the effort on behalf of our volunteers, our staff, all of those who chipped in money and made a sacrifice to help get this campaign up and running. A deep heartfelt thanks to my wife Andrea, and my children - Mason, Bella and Brady - for picking up the slack while I’ve been on the campaign trail."

