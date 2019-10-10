Democrat Delaney wants to talk to Iowa entrepreneurs

DES MOINES, Iowa – As President Trump speaks in Minnesota, one of the people trying to replace him wants to speak with Iowa entrepreneurs.

Former Congressman John Delaney says he’s launching his “Heartland StartUp Tour” in North Liberty on October 18. He says the event at Moxie, America’s Solar Company, will focus on jobs, trade, and access to capital with a focus on rural and struggling communities. Delaney says he is inviting business owners and entrepreneurs for one-on-one meetings to discuss their ideas.

“Donald Trump will try to make the next election about the economy and I’m the only candidate running for President who can go toe-to-toe with him on the economy and win the argument every day of the week.” says Delaney. “I grew up in a blue-collar town, the son of a Union electrician, and went on to start and lead two deeply admired companies that helped exactly the type of businesses rural Iowa, and all of America’s heartland, need more of.”

The Maryland Democrat says his companies loaned over $30 billion to 5,000 small to mid-sized U.S. businesses, funding hundreds of thousands of jobs.

If you would like to schedule a one on one meeting with Delaney to discuss your idea, please email brent@johnkdelaney.com.