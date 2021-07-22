Demand fueling higher prices at the gas pump

AUSTIN, Minnesota - Notice you've been you've been paying more at the pump?

Gas prices are on the rise in Minnesota and Iowa, with many stations in the southern part of the state reporting around $3.09/gal., while in North Iowa, many stations are typically cheaper, at $2.85/gal.

Why the increase? Political expert Rayce Hardy says it's simply due to demand, as more people are getting out on the roads.

"Seven years ago, in July 2014, gas in Minnesota and Iowa was over a quarter a gallon. If we're upset about it now, we can at least look back and say, 'well, it's not 2014 gas prices.'"

In addition, Hardy says gasoline is a peculiar commodity.

"It's a product of an inelastic commodity, so there's not a readily available substitute for gas for most people for their transportation. When you get to a community, it can be more elastic. If I have a gas station and I jack my prices up 10 cents thinking I'm going to make some money, the other gas station leaves theirs down, I'm going to lose a lot of business, they're going to get a lot of business. If you take a community like Austin where there's 4 Kwik Trips, they can raise it a penny or two across their four. They're busy all the time, they can afford to. But if they get to 5 or 6 cents, it now kicks in the elasticity of gas in a community and customers will go next door. They have a little play in there of a few cents, but in a community, that's about it. There's enough competition or elasticity of readily available substitutes."

Fuel blends, profit margins and volume also play a role in why gas prices fluctuate between communities and states.

At this time last year, the average price nationwide was roughly $2.25/gal.