Demand for rental assistance expected to increase

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - With so many people out of work because of the Coronavirus Pandemic, many are struggling to make ends meet.

It's been 1 month since the Olmsted County COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program was established. It provides 3 months of rent assistance to a household experiencing loss of income due to COVID-19. The renter pays 30% of their current income toward rent, and the Olmsted County Housing and Redevelopment Authority pays the rest

So far, there have been more than 100 inquiries about the program and more than 60 applications. That number is expected to increase.

"Every month when another rent comes due and people are still struggling, so we've seen a lot of interest. And the other thing we're concerned about is when the eviction moratorium is lifted, we think we're going to see a huge spike in demand at that point too," said Dave Dunn, Executive Director of the Olmsted County HRA.

While the eviction moratorium is in place, evictions are not allowed, so Dunn says the first step you should take if you're struggling to pay rent is to talk to your landlord or property manager.

"They want to hear from you. I know it's very difficult to have the conversation that you can't pay the rent this month, but that's the first thing people need to do," said Dunn.

If you need help paying your rent, contact the Olmsted County HRA: https://www.co.olmsted.mn.us/cs/ochra/Pages/default.aspx