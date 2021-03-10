Demand for COVID vaccine seems to be slowing in Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY, Iowa – The rush to get a COVID-19 vaccine has slowed in Cerro Gordo County.

Brian Hanft, Director of Public Health at CG Public Health, says when they first started taking vaccination appointments, the available slots would fill up almost immediately. Hanft says it took hours for all appointment slots to be filled the past two weeks. He says they hope that’s due to people getting the vaccine from other providers but that if the county doesn’t use all the COVID vaccine it’s given, that could affect future vaccine allocations.

CG Public Health says the Cerro Gordo County CodeRED alert system will no longer be used to alert eligible priority groups of upcoming appointment availability. Instead, appointment availability will be updated online at the county website and people can check at any time for vaccine availability. CG Public Health is now offering coronavirus shots to anyone younger than 65 with underlying medical conditions.

“We have wanted to vaccinate people with underlying conditions from the start, now we can,” says Hanft. “This group is at serious risk of severe illness or death from this virus, getting them protected is a huge win for our community.”

Local officials are also crediting COVID-19 mask use with sharply reducing the spread of the flu in Iowa. Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel says influenza killed 35 Iowans in the 2019-2020 season but had taken only five lives so far in the 2020-2021 flu season. Hanft says wearing masks has played a big role in that and asked people to continue to use masks and social distance for any spring break travel or get togethers.