Demand far exceeds supply as Cerro Gordo COVID-19 vaccine signup went live Monday

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - The Cerro Gordo County Public Health Department said Monday that problems with its vaccination sign-up were a case of supply vs. demand.

The vaccination sign-up was set to start online at 10 a.m. Monday.

Many north Iowans said when they logged on at 10 a.m., the 200 doses that were allotted were already booked.

Brian Hanft, with the health department, said there are 8,000 to 10,000 people age 65 and over.

Hanft apologized for what happened and is urging the public to stay patient.

Cerro Gordo County Public Health said it has the capacity to serve many people but they just have a small amount of vaccine to distribute.

More sign-ups will be made available in the coming weeks and they will notify people via the CodeRed system.