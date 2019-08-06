Clear

Dem presidential hopefuls to talk gun safety in Iowa

The forum, sponsored by the groups Everytown for Gun Safety, Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action, will be held in Des Moines while many Democratic White House hopefuls are in Iowa to campaign.

WASHINGTON (AP) — At least six Democratic presidential candidates are scheduled to attend a forum in Iowa on Saturday organized by gun control advocates in the wake of two mass shootings that killed 31 people in Texas and Ohio.

Sponsored by the groups Everytown for Gun Safety, Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action, the forum will give the candidates a chance to spotlight their gun violence prevention proposals at a time of heightened public concern following the two shootings within 24 hours. The event will be held in Des Moines while many Democratic White House hopefuls are in Iowa to campaign and attend the annual state fair.

Already scheduled to attend are Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, as well as Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro and South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg. Another gun control forum , sponsored by the gun control groups Giffords and March for Our Lives, is scheduled to include eight Democratic candidates on Oct. 2 in Las Vegas.

"There has never been a more urgent time for 2020 candidates to tell Americans exactly how they will address gun violence," Everytown's president, John Feinblatt, said in a statement.

All the candidates scheduled to appear on Saturday have campaigned in support of stronger gun control, with two on the list — Buttigieg and Inslee — releasing detailed plans on Tuesday that aim to prevent mass shootings, particularly those motivated by white nationalism.

