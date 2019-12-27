ROCHESTER, Minn. – Delta Airlines says its flights out of Rochester and several other cities in the Upper Midwest could be affected by winter weather over the weekend.
The company is urging travelers to frequently check the status of their flight if they are going into, out of, or through the Rochester International Airport. This is for flights on both Saturday and Sunday.
Click here for more information.
Related Content
- Delta warning about possible flight problems over the weekend
- Woman boards Delta flight without ticket or identification
- Outdoor warning siren problems in Albert Lea
- Accessible parking problems
- Pit bulls can't fly with Delta Airlines
- Piñata problems for Minneapolis man
- Paycheck problem at Winnebago Industries
- Propane delivery problems hurting farmers
- Dad books flights to spend Christmas with flight attendant daughter
- Rochester airport cancels all flights
Scroll for more content...