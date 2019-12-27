Clear
Delta warning about possible flight problems over the weekend

Rochester among several Midwest airports facing potential winter weather.

Posted: Dec 27, 2019
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Delta Airlines says its flights out of Rochester and several other cities in the Upper Midwest could be affected by winter weather over the weekend.

The company is urging travelers to frequently check the status of their flight if they are going into, out of, or through the Rochester International Airport. This is for flights on both Saturday and Sunday.

