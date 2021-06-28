Delta variant threatens unvaccinated people.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Delta COVID-19 strain first found in India continues to be a health threat in the United States and more than 80 countries across the world.

More than 63% of Minnesotans and more than 45% of Iowans are fully vaccinated against the virus, but it's unvaccinated people who are in danger. The Delta variant is 60% more transmissible than B117, the last variant of major concern.

There are confirmed cases of the strain in Minnesota and Iowa. The strain has hospitalized at least nine Minnesotans and killed two.

Mayo Clinic infectious disease specialist Dr. Abinash Virk tells KIMT vaccinated people are well protected, but unvaccinated people are putting themselves at risk when it comes to the Delta variant. "I cannot stress how phenomenal these vaccines are, how amazingly effective they are and it's not a figment of imagination in the scientific community. It is real. We're seeing the impact of the vaccination in the communities and nationally we are seeing an impact," she explains.

The Minnesota Department of Health says the mRNA vaccines like Pfizer's and Moderna's have high efficacy rates against the Delta variant. The single-dose Johnson and Johnson and Astra Zeneca shots have a significantly lower rate around 60%. Dr. Virk says that while people who received the J&J shot may not be fully protected from infection, it's still protecting them from severe illness.

As for children who are not eligible for a vaccine yet, Dr. Virk explains children are less likely to have severe symptoms.