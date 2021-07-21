Delta variant accounts for more than 80% of new cases

OLMSTED CO., Minn. - Health officials are warning the delta variant of COVID-19 is running rampant especially among those who remain unvaccinated.

The number of new cases has tripled in the last month to more than 35,000 a day. According to the CDC the delta variant accounts for around 83% of those new infections.

However, in Olmsted County, since 80% of the population 16 and older are already vaccinated public health director Graham Briggs says we're reaching herd immunity.

Although, he still says the department is pushing to get anyone who hasn't gotten their shot to step up.

He explained, "The delta variant is a concern and we're seeing that nationally. Here, locally, we have some protection and we hope that will limit any damage it could do. There is going to be a risk though for people who have chosen not to get vaccinated or for those that can't get vaccinated yet. Those are the populations that I'm most concerned about locally."

Briggs does say he's hopeful Rochester will be able to continue community events like Thursdays Downtown as vaccination rates slowly climb.