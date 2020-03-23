Clear
Delta Dental offering $10 million to support Iowa dentists

Program to help dentists struggling with cash flow during the coronavirus crisis.

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 1:25 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

JOHNSTON, Iowa - $10.5 million dollars of help is being offered to Iowa dentists and nonprofits dealing with the coronavirus epidemic.

Delta Dental of Iowa and the Delta Dental of Iowa Foundation says the money will be provided through two relief programs. $10 million is available through the Advance Claims Payment Program that will assist Iowa dentists with immediate cash flood problems. Another $500,000 will be distributed through the COVID-19 Nonprofit Emergency Operating Relief Fund, offering grants of up to $10,000 to Iowa agencies providing health and wellness services or addressing food needs during this crisis.

“These are unprecedented times. As a health and wellness company, we are committed to maintaining our services to our customers, but we wanted to do more for Iowa dentists and our community partners,” says Jeff Russell, president and CEO of Delta Dental of Iowa and president of the Delta Dental of Iowa Foundation. “Caring for our communities has been a core value for our company for over 50 years. We want to ensure our dental and nonprofit partners can continue to provide essential health services during this time and into the future. We are all in this together.”

Dentists can request funds through April 17 by contacting Delta Dental’s professional relations team at provrelations@deltadentalia.com.

Nonprofits wanting more information on these grants should go to www.deltadentalia.com/foundation.

