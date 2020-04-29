Delivering signs of hope and support for healthcare workers

KIMT NEWS 3 – It’s been 55 days since Minnesota reported its first positive case of COVID-19. Since that day, life has been anything but normal. It’s also fair to say we could all use a little bit of encouragement right now, but especially our healthcare workers.

If you were to drive around southern Minnesota, you’ll likely stumble across a few purple signs in an effort to show appreciation for hospice workers.

“In early April, our leadership team started to talk about what can we do to support our employees for being on the front lines, being so brave and eager to help our hospice patients,” Miriam Campbell said.

The final decision – to distribute 1,000 signs on the front lawns of partner facilities and employees. Campbell, the Regional Director of Business Development at Moments Hospice, says it’s a labor of love.

“The ultimate goal is to put smiles on hardworking and dedicated healthcare workers' faces. We want them to know that Moments Hospice appreciates them and really wants to honor them and show that we care, and love, and support them.”

Especially since smiles can be hard to come by right now. Even during these uncertain times, these exemplary employees know they have a duty to fulfill.

“So many of them are saying ‘this is our job – this is what we’re here to do.” But, I can only imagine the anxieties that it brings to work with those that may be suspected or have COVID because they have to take that home,” Campbell said.

For many, it may just be another sign along the side of the road. For others, it’s the very thing putting a smile on their face.

“Everyone is welcoming the signs. We have pictures that are being taken, of course with social distancing guidelines in place, but we are really being welcomed and everyone is smiling which is our goal.”

The signs have been placed all over southern Minnesota and portions of western Wisconsin.

Campbell says Moments Hospice is not just catering to the needs of patients, but also supporting their families since they are unable to see their loved ones during this pandemic.