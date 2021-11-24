Delivering holiday cheer

MASON CITY, Iowa - Even though measurable snow has yet to fall, the sights and sounds of the holiday season are here, including lights, ornaments, and soon, presents under the tree.

Matt Curtis, owner of Wayne's Ski & Cycle, says his shop has had some challenges to get products in store this year, but has been proactive this holiday season, despite the shipping backups at U.S. ports.

"We feel like we've been on top of things, and we're doing as good as we can in getting product in. We've got a full store of product, and ready to fulfill Christmas needs."

Curtis says shipping bikes is challenging, but with many places facing shipping woes and products not being available, he's had an influx of customers reaching out from out of state to get a new set of wheels.

"We've had people driving a long ways, Chicago, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Minnesota...we've had people from all the surrounding states driving here because bikes are hard to get."

He's all too familiar with bare shelves or not getting a shipment when he might need it most. That's why he got a head start on his Christmas shopping, saying it's now 70% done.

"Everybody that I'll be getting gifts to will be local."

For those needing to ship their gifts this year, Mark Inglett with the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) says they're prepared.

"This is our Super Bowl. This is our time to shine."

With over 1.1 billion packages delivered last year, Inglett anticipates another bustling season.

"Our postmaster general Louis DeJoy developed the 'Delivering for America Plan.' Part of that plan was to get our hiring done...we've been hiring since way back in February. We are ready. We've brought on seasonal employees, we've brought on full time employees."

In addition, they've updated their logistics plans, including installing more processing machines.

"They can process up to 3,200 packages per hour. We've also leased 46 annexes throughout the country, and they're all within 5 miles of a large processing facility."

Another option this season is the online 'Click-N-Ship,' where a postal worker will pick up your parcel at your doorstep, eliminating a trip to the post office.

"When you go to Click-N-Ship, it has several options you can take a look at. One of those is to order priority packaging and mailing materials online. We'll bring that to your house. Do that now and get it out of the way."

Whether near or far, Inglett says you can be rest assured this holiday season, your gifts - and a whole lot of joy - will be delivered on time.

If you want to ensure your packages arrive on time, the USPS has a few deadlines to keep track of. The recommended send-by date for first class mail is December 17; priority mail should be sent by December 18; and express priority mail is due by December 23.