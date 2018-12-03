Clear

Delivering food in the snow

While some restaurants may see a spike in delivery calls during winter storms, there are some limitations

MASON CITY, Iowa - With the snowy weekend we had, it's easy to have the mindset of ordering in food rather than going out or cooking.

Jimmy John's in Mason City usually sees an increase in delivery orders during snowstorms. Last night was no exception, seeing 10-15 deliveries within a three hour span. Come Sunday, however, it slowed down a bit.

Tyler Gerleman is one of the managers at Jimmy John's, and appreciates the increase in business during snow storms.

"As long as it's not slick outside, I personally like when it snows because that keeps me busy as a manager. But we also have those hit or miss nights when it snows, which is completely dead and nobody wants anything."

He adds that there are some weather limits for drivers.

"If I feel it's not safe for the drivers to go out, I can pull them off the road. Or if my corporate store tells me no more driving for the rest of the night, I have to pull them off the road. Otherwise, usually if the drivers don't want to drive, I don't let them drive unless if they feel safe."

In addition, Gerleman says that it is up to corporate discretion when it comes to making the decision to close early due to weather.

