ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mother's Day is coming up and most families will be finding new ways to celebrate as the pandemic could hender your usual plans. Delivering flowers seems to be a hot trend this year.
Renning's Flowers already offers delivery service, but now, it's trying to keep up with a surge in delivery requests. Fewer customers are coming into the store and instead, choosing delivery for safety reasons. All the employees wear masks when making deliveries, and owner, Phil Schroeder, said half the time you won't even be in contact with the employee. If you decide to come inside the shop and purchase your flowers, you'll actually put everything you want to buy on a table away from the register to avoid that person to person contact. While also staying 6 feet back behind a yellow chain around the shop.
Schroeder said the safety of the customers and employees is his main concern. But also making your loved ones smile during this time, especially for Mother's Day. "It's harder because a lot of people can't go out to a Mother's Day brunch like they may be used to or just go see Mom - things of that nature,' said Schroeder. "So flowers convey your love, convey your thoughts, convey your feelings. It's been very busy that way."
Related Content
- Delivering flowers is more popular this year for Mother's Day than previous years due to the pandemic
- Weather facts: How does this year's deep freeze compare to previous years?
- MercyOne changing pharmacy hours due to pandemic
- Protecting your Valentine's Day flowers from the cold
- Child attack suspect had previous Mall of America arrests
- Olmsted Medical Center closing clinics, changing services due to pandemic
- Rochester cancels 4th of July celebration due to pandemic
- Buying flowers leads to bikes for kids
- Adding flower to Minnesota's medical cannabis options
- Little Free Libraries Gain Popularity