Delivering alcohol by third party delivery apps under consideration in Iowa

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Food delivery apps like DoorDash and Uber Eats have gained popularity all the more during the pandemic. Now, you may soon be able to order beer, whiskey or cabernet straight from your phone.

A bill that passed through the Iowa House would allow alcohol from restaurants, grocery and liquor stores to be delivered through an app. The legislation would require services and retailers to have an agreement that consists of the name and address of each participating business, and the delivery service involved. All of this would have to be electronically submitted to the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division.

Lake Liquors owner Justin Buffington feels the expansion could help streamline his already existing delivery service.

"If there's a third party service that does it right and does it successfully, we can eliminate our infrastructure that we use for delivery, and still get our products to customers."

He sees both sides of the issue; convenience, and possible issues between the retailer and the delivery service.

"Generally, if you can offer more options to your customers, it's a positive thing. But when you involve a third party, sometimes that takes things out of your control. Now, it's not your customer, it's someone else's customer. If a problem comes up, it may not be yours to fix, and that can cause an issue."

Currently, the law states that bottles of alcohol may only be delivered by people employed by the retailer. In addition, the person making the delivery must be driving a vehicle owned by the store or restaurant.

The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration.