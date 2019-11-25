Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Watch View Alerts

Delivering Thanksgiving baskets in Cerro Gordo County

After a few days of putting together baskets full of food, volunteers deliver them to those in need

Posted: Nov 25, 2019 1:19 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - We all know that Thanksgiving dinner isn't cheap, especially if you're feeding a lot of people.

But an area group of volunteers is ensuring that even those who can't afford a Thanksgiving meal will still get one.

Earlier this week, volunteers at Epiphany Parish received food donations collected by Newman Catholic School students, and put them all in baskets donated by Hy-Vee. On Sunday, those baskets, 325 altogether, were delivered to those in need around Cerro Gordo County. 

Janet Nelson sees that need.

"I help out as much as I can. I see the kettles and always have change and throw it all in there."

However, she has also needed that "need" herself. 

"I went to apply for Toys for Tots, and they were telling us they had the thanksgiving feast. And I thought 'well, I'll try to get something from there too.'"

This year was the first year she applied for a basket.

"It's been rough the last few years, so this really helps out a lot for all the extra food we get."

Brothers Dennis and Patrick Burk are just a couple of those volunteers, including Newman students, criss-crossing neighborhoods distributing the baskets, and also striking up conversations and good, heartfelt memories along the way.

"I think the smiles...I think the people just enjoy them. They need them. It's a good feeling," Dennis says.

"The look says it all. Smile on their children...everybody's happy," Patrick adds.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 34°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Few Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 29°
Warm temps now before winter roars back
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Seans Weather 11/24

Image

Dozens pack Thanksgiving meals for those in need

Image

Rochester native has Olympic dreams

Image

John Marshall boys hockey drops home opener to Spring Lake Park

Image

Historic Chateau Theatre celebrates re opening

Image

Sean Weather 11/23

Image

Lourdes boys hockey falls in home opener

Image

A final farewell to the North Iowa Recreational Arena

Image

Fatal car crash in Cerro Gordo County

Image

For the love of the game

Community Events