Delivering Thanksgiving baskets in Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY, Iowa - We all know that Thanksgiving dinner isn't cheap, especially if you're feeding a lot of people.

But an area group of volunteers is ensuring that even those who can't afford a Thanksgiving meal will still get one.

Earlier this week, volunteers at Epiphany Parish received food donations collected by Newman Catholic School students, and put them all in baskets donated by Hy-Vee. On Sunday, those baskets, 325 altogether, were delivered to those in need around Cerro Gordo County.

Janet Nelson sees that need.

"I help out as much as I can. I see the kettles and always have change and throw it all in there."

However, she has also needed that "need" herself.

"I went to apply for Toys for Tots, and they were telling us they had the thanksgiving feast. And I thought 'well, I'll try to get something from there too.'"

This year was the first year she applied for a basket.

"It's been rough the last few years, so this really helps out a lot for all the extra food we get."

Brothers Dennis and Patrick Burk are just a couple of those volunteers, including Newman students, criss-crossing neighborhoods distributing the baskets, and also striking up conversations and good, heartfelt memories along the way.

"I think the smiles...I think the people just enjoy them. They need them. It's a good feeling," Dennis says.

"The look says it all. Smile on their children...everybody's happy," Patrick adds.