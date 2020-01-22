Delays in Rochester, Austin due to jack-knifed semis

Crash on USTH 52 N/B at 16th Street SW in Rochester, no injuries. Reduce speed and drive for the road conditions/ #buckleup pic.twitter.com/grpR9VqX2O
— Sgt. T. Christianson (@MSPPIO_SOUTH) January 22, 2020
In #AustinMN, there is a jackknifed semi trailer on I-90. Check https://t.co/xbK5MXsJli for road conditions, crashes and footage from cameras. pic.twitter.com/H3cv1kr5pb
— MnDOT District 6 (@mndotsoutheast) January 22, 2020
Delays are being reported due to a jackknifed semi Wednesday morning in Rochester.
There is a jackknifed semi trailer on Hwy 52 in #RochMN near 16th St. SW. Delays are being reported southbound.
➡️Check https://t.co/xbK5MXsJli for road conditions, crashes and camera footage. pic.twitter.com/LKjSVVz5wk
— MnDOT District 6 (@mndotsoutheast) January 22, 2020
