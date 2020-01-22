Clear
Delays in Rochester, Austin due to jack-knifed semis

Multiple delays being reported in southern Minnesota.

Posted: Jan 22, 2020 9:11 AM
Updated: Jan 22, 2020 9:32 AM

Delays are being reported due to a jackknifed semi Wednesday morning in Rochester.

