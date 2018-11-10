Delayed election results in Mower County

AUSTIN, Minn. - The numbers from Mower County voters were some of the last to come in Wednesday morning.

"We just want everyone to know that we were doing it right and taking our time so that everyone's vote counted," says Amanda Kiefer, Deputy Treasurer/Auditor. She attributes the hold-up to a variety of factors, such as a spike in absentee ballots on Monday and Friday that had to be counted before Election Day votes could be accounted for. Additionally, there was a change in mail ballot precincts that confused some voters. These factors resulted in a late night at the Treasurer/Auditor's Office.

"We do cover a lot in this office, so trying to appease the public and get them taken care of, while appeasing the voters and getting them taken care of, so it was quite a battle so to speak to kind of balance all that out and then we also have home lives," adds Kiefer.

She says the office has taken notes on how this year's election night went and already has ideas to improve the process for the next election season.