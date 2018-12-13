Clear
Del Monte Foods Announces Limited Recall of Canned Fiesta Corn Seasoned with Red & Green Peppers Due to Under Processing

The products subject to recall are 15.25-ounce (432g) cans

Posted: Dec. 13, 2018 8:11 AM
Updated: Dec. 13, 2018 8:11 AM
Posted By: Staff Reports

According to the FDA, Del Monte Foods Inc. announced a recall of 64,242 cases of FIESTA CORN Seasoned with Red & Green Peppers due to under-processing. These deviations were part of the commercial sterilization process and could result in contamination by spoilage organisms or pathogens, which could lead to life-threatening illness if consumed. It is important to note that there have been no reports of illness associated with these products to date. No other production codes or products are affected by this recall.

The products subject to recall are 15.25-ounce (432g) cans with the following UPC number printed on the label: 24000 02770. The product will also have one of the following “Best if Used By” dates stamped on the bottom of the can:

August 14, 2021
August 15, 2021
August 16, 2021
Sept 3, 2021
Sept 4, 2021
Sept 5, 2021
Sept 6, 2021
Sept 22, 2021
Sept 23, 2021
The product was distributed to multiple distributors and retail locations in 25 states and 12 international locations.

States: Alaska, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

International locations: Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, El Salvador, Haiti, Guyana, Uruguay, Aruba, Panama, Saint Lucia, Suriname.

If consumers have any product with the indicated UPC code and “Best if Used By” dates, they should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or exchange. Consumers with questions may contact the company by calling the toll-free hotline at 1-800-779-7035, Monday-Friday, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm Eastern Time or by logging onto www.delmontefoods.com

For more info from the FDA, click here

