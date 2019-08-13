Clear
Deferred judgments for tractor joy rides in Winnebago County

Joshua Mathahs (left) and Jesse Boehm Joshua Mathahs (left) and Jesse Boehm

Two men reach plea deal with prosecution.

Posted: Aug 13, 2019 7:14 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Two men are sentenced in a case of tractor joy rides.

Jesse Allan Boehm, 22 of Buffalo Center, and Joshua Lynn Mathahs, 22 of Buffalo center, were facing multiple charges after law enforcement says they drove off with two tractors on December 8, 2018. One tractor was left in a field with about $50,000 to $60,000 in damage. Another was used to pull the first tractor out of a ditch and then returned.

Boehm pleaded guilty to 2nd degree criminal mischief. He got a deferred judgment and must serve three to five years of probation and pay $2,770 in restitution. Mathahs pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. He received a deferred judgment and two years of probation. If Boehm and Mathahs successfully completes their sentences, these conviction will be wiped from their record.

