Clear

Deferred judgment issued for a Lake Mills drug party

19-year-old accused or providing drugs to students.

Posted: Oct 7, 2019 8:08 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A 19-year-old gets a deferred judgment for hosting a drug party for students.

Jose Raul Deleon Jr. has been sentenced to three to five years of probation and must pay a $750 civil penalty after pleading guilty to use of a minor in the drug trade, possession of MDMA (molly) with intent to deliver, and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

Deleon was arrested on February 20 after law enforcement investigated a report of many Lake Mills students missing school that day. Officers followed up on a report of five juveniles smoking marijuana at a Lake Mills apartment where Deleon was staying. Investigators say LSD, molly, marijuana, and several juveniles were found at the apartment,

If Deleon successfully completes his probation, this conviction will be removed from his record.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 45°
Albert Lea
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 48°
Austin
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 50°
Charles City
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
Rochester
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 46°
Prepare for some beautiful fall weather.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Will the area see snow later this week?

Image

Pedestrian Subway Renovation

Image

Jumping Worms Invading MN

Image

Behind the Scenes Look at Austin Utilities

Image

Feast! Restaurant Week

Image

Planned Bus Stop

Image

Mental Health Grant for MCPD

Image

'Badges and Board Games' initiative hopes to build community connections

Image

Counter-protest at Planned Parenthood

Image

New app hopes to help Rochester residents and visitors

Community Events