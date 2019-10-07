Deferred judgment issued for a Lake Mills drug party

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A 19-year-old gets a deferred judgment for hosting a drug party for students.
Jose Raul Deleon Jr. has been sentenced to three to five years of probation and must pay a $750 civil penalty after pleading guilty to use of a minor in the drug trade, possession of MDMA (molly) with intent to deliver, and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
Deleon was arrested on February 20 after law enforcement investigated a report of many Lake Mills students missing school that day. Officers followed up on a report of five juveniles smoking marijuana at a Lake Mills apartment where Deleon was staying. Investigators say LSD, molly, marijuana, and several juveniles were found at the apartment,
If Deleon successfully completes his probation, this conviction will be removed from his record.
