Deferred judgment in Howard County beating

CRESCO, Iowa – A Minnesota man gets a deferred judgment for a Howard County beating.
Ty Manley Sobolik, 21 of Ramsey, MN, pleaded guilty to assault causing serious injury. Authorities say that when Sobolik was at a party on April 29, 2018, in Florenceville he punched, kicked, and body slammed a male victim after the victim used a drug and passed out.
The victim suffered a broken collar bone that needed surgery.
Sobolik has now been sentenced to two to five years of probation and must pay restitution to his victim. If he fulfills all the terms of his sentence, this conviction will be removed from Sobolik’s record.
