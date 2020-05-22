Deferred judgment for stolen credit cards in Charles City

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man accused of using a former employer’s credit cards is sentenced.

James Robert Vilmain II, 38 of Cedar Falls, pleaded guilty to credit card fraud for running up $3,491.39 in charges on credit cards belonging to C.H. Wilson Transport in Charles City. Vilmain worked for the company but was fried in May 2019 and was accused of keeping two company credit cards.

He was sentenced Friday to three years of supervised probation and must pay restitution. Vilmain received a deferred judgment, which means if he successfully completes his probation this conviction will be removed from his record.